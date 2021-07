Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with Anaheim on Tuesday.

Carrick hasn't seen much NHL ice in his professional career, failing to record a point through seven NHL games from 2015-20. Through 434 AHL games, though, the 27-year-old has been plenty productive with 216 points in 434 contests -- including 12 in 39 with AHL San Diego last year.