Ducks' Trevor Murphy: Shipped to Anaheim
Murphy was traded from the Coyotes to the Ducks on Friday.
Murphy failed to crack the Opening Night roster for the Coyotes this season, but the 23-year-old blueliner has turned in 13 points -- five goals and eight assists -- through 27 games with AHL Tuscon. His minus-6 rating suggests he may have some things to work on defensively, however. He will receive a change of scenery heading to Anaheim and could have a chance to join the NHL squad down the road.
