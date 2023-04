Zegras logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Zegras reached the 40-assist mark for the season when he set up Frank Vatrano's second-period tally. While his goal drought is up to 10 games, Zegras has a helper in three of the last four contests. The 22-year-old has a career-high 62 points (16 on the power play) with 181 shots on net, 72 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 79 appearances.