Zegras notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Zegras set up a Frank Vatrano tally in the third period. After an injury-plagued campaign, Zegras is showing off his talent with a goal and five assists over his last six contests to finish the year strong. The 23-year-old is at 13 points, 67 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 29 outings overall, playing mainly in a top-six role.