Zegras scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Zegras got the Ducks on the board with a between-the-legs shot that he put top-corner against Philipp Grubauer. There's rarely a shortage of tricky moves in Zegras' quiver, though it's been a while since he tried such a move. The 21-year-old has earned two goals and four helpers over his last five games, giving him 21 tallies, 54 points, 149 shots on net, 68 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 64 outings this season.