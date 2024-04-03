Zegras notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Zegras set up Cam Fowler's go-ahead goal in the third period. This was Zegras' second straight game with a helper after going three contests without a point following a lengthy absence due to a broken ankle. The 23-year-old has nine points, 58 shots on net, 30 PIM, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating over 25 outings this season. He could be a candidate to move to center if Mason McTavish (lower body) misses time following his early exit Tuesday.