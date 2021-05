Zegras put up an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Zegras set up a Maxime Comtois goal at 7:11 of the first period. The 19-year-old Zegras has assists in consecutive games and five points in his last five outings. For the season, the first-round pick from 2019 has racked up 12 points, 50 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in a middle-six role.