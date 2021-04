Zegras recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Both of Zegras' assists were primary helpers, as he set up Sam Carrick and Derek Grant for first-period tallies. The 19-year-old Zegras has shown flashes of his playmaking abilities with a goal and six helpers through 17 contests. He's added 33 shots on net and a plus-2 rating while seeing mostly middle-six usage in his first professional season.