Zegras (lower body) returned to practice Saturday, Felix Sicard of CrashThePond.com reports.

It's Zegras' first time practicing since suffering an injury against the Penguins on Nov. 7 -- the 22-year-old forward has missed the Ducks' last 14 games. It may be a stretch for Zegras to return Sunday against Winnipeg, though it appears he'll be back on the ice sooner rather than later. Zegras had a goal and an assist in 12 games earlier this season.