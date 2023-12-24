Zegras scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Zegras missed 20 games with a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old didn't wait long to show off his skills, burying a lacrosse goal in the third period to get the Ducks within a tally. He struggled mightily before the injury -- even with Saturday's goal, he's at three points with 35 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 13 appearances. Zegras should have a chance to get comfortable on the top line since Leo Carlsson (knee) is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks.