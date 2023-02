Zegras scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Zegras briefly pulled the Ducks even in the first period before the Penguins ran away with the game. The 21-year-old remains on an impressive run of offense with nine goals and six assists over his last 14 appearances. He's up to 19 tallies, 44 points (13 on the power play), 131 shots on net, 56 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 53 contests overall.