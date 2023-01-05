Zegras posted a power-play assist, four PIM, three hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Zegras was bumped from the first-line center spot, instead lining up at left wing with Ryan Strome on the second line. While that duo didn't generate any even-strength offense, Zegras was still able to get on the scoresheet when he set up Mason McTavish for a power-play marker. Zegras has four helpers and a minus-1 rating over his last four outings, and he's up to 10 goals, 19 assists, 95 shots on net, 40 PIM, 28 hits and a minus-14 rating through 39 games overall.