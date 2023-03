Zegras posted an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Zegras set up a Ryan Strome goal in the third period. Beyond that, it wasn't a pretty effort from the Ducks' top line. Zegras at least snapped his three-game point drought. The 22-year-old has 22 tallies and 37 helpers through 73 contests this season, which is almost identical to his line from a year ago. He's added 172 shots on net, 70 PIM and a minus-24 rating in 2022-23.