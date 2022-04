Zegras scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Zegras opened the scoring 4:05 into the game on a pass from Adam Henrique. In his last 10 contests, Zegras has six goals and four helpers. The 21-year-old center is up to 60 points, 176 shots on net and a minus-21 rating -- that's strong production for a lot of players, let alone a rookie.