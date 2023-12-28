Zegras provided an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Zegras has a goal and an assist over two games since he returned from a 20-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The center helped out on Troy Terry's first-period marker Wednesday. Zegras is up to four points, 37 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 14 appearances. The 22-year-old should remain in a top-six role with Leo Carlsson (knee) out well into January, and Zegras is looking more like himself after starting the season poorly prior to his injury.