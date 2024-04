Zegras notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Zegras put together a strong finish with two goals and six helpers over his last eight games. The 23-year-old's injury-plagued fourth season saw him post 15 points, 73 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 31 appearances. He saw time at center and on the wing, so it's unclear where he might play to begin 2024-25, but he should be able to maintain a top-six role.