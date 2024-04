Zegras produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Zegras helped out on both of Frank Vatrano's tallies in the contest. With four assists over his last four games, Zegras is getting comfortable again, though he hasn't scored in seven outings since returning from a broken ankle. The 23-year-old center is at 11 points, 62 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 27 appearances this season.