Zegras scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Zegras provided a quick response to Dylan Larkin's opening tally for Detroit, but that's where Anaheim's offense ended. The goal was Zegras' third of the season, though he's yet to record points in consecutive contests this year. The 21-year-old center has four points (two on the power play), 10 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating through six outings.