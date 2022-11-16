Zegras posted two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Zegras came up clutch with his playmaking, helping out on John Klingberg's third-period equalizer and setting up Ryan Strome's game-winning goal 4:10 into overtime. While he's gone five games without a goal, Zegras has picked up five assists in that span to keep his offense up. The 21-year-old center has seven tallies, eight helpers, 37 shots on net, 14 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 16 contests overall.