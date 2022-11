Zegras posted three power-play assists in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

The Ducks' power play was about the only thing to go right Sunday, and Zegras was the one pulling the strings as a playmaker. Entering the contest, he has just one assist in his last four games. The 21-year-old is at eight tallies, 12 helpers, 53 shots on net, 20 PIM, 18 hits and a minus-6 rating through 22 contests this season.