Zegras notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

Zegras snapped a three-game point drought with his helper on Greg Pateryn's third-period tally. With the assist, Zegras reached 20 assists and 30 points in his 38th game of the season. The American forward has looked comfortable in his first full NHL campaign, adding 88 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-11 rating while playing in a top-six role.