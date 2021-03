Zegras recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Zegras set up Rickard Rakell for a goal in the final seconds of the third period. It didn't change the result, but it checked off a milestone for Zegras. The 19-year-old forward needed five games to get his first NHL point. He also played 20:42 in Wednesday's contest -- the more playing time the first-round pick from 2019 gets, the more likely he'll be productive.