Zegras notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Zegras has been a force on offense in January, getting on the scoresheet in 10 of 11 games. He has seven goals and seven helpers, including four power-play points, in that span. The 21-year-old is up to 41 points, 117 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 48 contests overall.