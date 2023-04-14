Zegras scored a goal, logged two hits and added 14 PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Zegras tallied late in the third period to get the Ducks within a goal, but he took himself out of the game with a misconduct penalty shortly after that. He snapped an 11-game goal drought, though he was solid with six assists in that span. The 22-year-old showed promise with some pitfalls in his second full campaign, logging 23 tallies, 65 points, 184 shots on net, 88 PIM and a minus-24 rating over 81 contests.