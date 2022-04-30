Zegras notched an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Zegras didn't hit the rookie wall in April, ending the campaign with seven goals and five assists in his last 13 games. The 21-year-old ended up at 23 tallies, 61 points (17 on the power play), 181 shots on net and a minus-21 rating in 75 outings overall. He's one of the most exciting talents on the Ducks' roster and in the league as a whole, but he'll be challenged more next season in the wake of Ryan Getzlaf's retirement.