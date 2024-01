Zegras (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Predators.

Zegras collided with Juuso Parssinen in the first period and came away worse for wear, needing assistance to get to the locker room. Zegras was ruled out at the start of the second period. The 22-year-old will likely need further evaluation, putting in doubt his ability to play during the remainder of the Ducks' road trip.