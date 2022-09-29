Zegras (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Zegras suffered the injury on a hit from Jan Jenik in the second period. It's a concerning situation, as Zegras is coming off of a 61-point rookie season from last year and is expected to play a large role for the Ducks' offense. If he were to miss regular-season action, Glenn Gawdin or Rocco Grimaldi could make the Opening Night roster.