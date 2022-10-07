Zegras (upper body) is slated to play Saturday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.
Zegras suffered the injury Sept. 28. He is coming off a great rookie campaign as he finished second in Calder voting after a 23 goal, 61 point season. Expect a big season from the Ducks top center.
More News
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Ready to resume skating•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Needs additional imaging•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Ends rookie year at 61 points•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Converts on early power play•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Supplies helper Sunday•