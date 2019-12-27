Zegras racked up four assists to help Team USA to a 6-3 win over Germany at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Friday.

All four of Zegras' helpers were of the "primary" variety and they all came over the course of the first two periods. The outburst was made even more impressive by the fact Zegras saw just 4:44 worth of ice time over the course of the first 40 minutes of play. Simply put, Team USA head coach Scott Sandelin needs to find Zegras more playing time. The 2019 Anaheim first-rounder (9th overall) is one of his club's top offensive weapons.