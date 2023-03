Zegras posted an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Zegras made a creative move to set up Kevin Shattenkirk's first of two goals in the contest. Over his last nine outings, Zegras has two goals and seven assists. The 21-year-old is up to 57 points, 159 shots on net, 68 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 68 appearances, though his ability to make plays most players wouldn't even think of keeps Zegras a dangerous scoring threat whenever he's on the ice.