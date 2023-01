Zegras had a goal and assist in Anaheim's 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Zegras' marker came on the power play at 11:16 of the third period and his assist was recorded just 4:24 later. He has 14 goals and 34 points in 44 contests this season, including 11 points with the man advantage. Zegras has been playing great hockey lately, recording four goals and nine points in his last nine contests.