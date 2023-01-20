Zegras picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-2 comeback win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Zegras assisted on Cam Fowler's goal in the second period before scoring the game-winner in the third, beating Elvis Merzlikins with a wrist shot from the circle. Zegras now has points in four straight games and 12 (five goals, seven assists) in his last 11 contests. The 21-year-old center looks to be returning to his 2021-22 form after a prolonged cold spell. Zegras is up to 15 goals and 22 assists in 46 games this season.