Zegras recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Zegras set up Troy Terry for a goal at 2:16 of the first period. Their line with Adam Henrique combined for six points in the opening frame before they were silenced over the last 40 minutes. Zegras now has three assists, 19 shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating in 10 games.