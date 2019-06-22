Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Happy to be drafted by Ducks

Zegras was drafted ninth overall by the Ducks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Zegras proved a lot this season - he was set to be the US National Team's third-line pivot until an injury pushed him into the top six. There, Zegras showed off his elite playmaking and creativity with the puck. He has good speed and thinks the game well. But at six feet and just 168 lbs, Zegras needs to build strength to compete as a top-six, two-way pivot. We like his game, but he won't be in the NHL for a while - he's committed to Boston University (unless he opts out to play with the OHL Mississauga Steelheads). Zegras' ability to drive play and his silky, soft hands will make him a valuable fantasy asset in the future. Both he and the Ducks are thrilled he was available at nine.