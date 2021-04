Zegras was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Monday to begin transitioning to center.

According to general manager Bob Murray, the team expects Zegras to be back with the big club in the near future. He'll head to the minors to get some experience as a center after the team was impressed with his start in the NHL as a winger. The ninth-overall pick in 2019 has seven points in his first 17 NHL games.