Zegras logged an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Zegras saw a four-game point streak end Friday in Calgary, and he nearly came up empty again Sunday. He got on the scoresheet with a secondary helper on Mason McTavish's game-tying goal in the final minute of the third period. Through six games in March, Zegras has two goals and four assists. The 21-year-old center is up to 21 tallies, 35 helpers, 158 shots on net, 68 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 67 contests overall, right in line with the 61-point campaign he put together in 2021-22.