Zegras scored twice Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Zegras put the Ducks ahead 3-2 at 14:13 of the second when he one-timed a pass past Martin Jones on the power play. And then he broke a 3-3 tie at the 11:38 mark of the third with a skilled, but lucky goal. Zegras carried the puck below the goal line, spun around fellow former USTDPer, Cam York, and scored with a backhander than went in off another Flyers' defender's stick in front. He now has 20 goals and 53 points in 66 games, but more importantly, he helped secure just the Ducks' second win in 15 games.