Zegras scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Zegras set up a Troy Terry tally in the first period before scoring his 20th goal of the year in the third. The goal was Zegras' first in his last nine games, but he's also picked up seven helpers in that span. The 21-year-old center is cruising in his sophomore season, earning 52 points (14 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 66 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 62 appearances.