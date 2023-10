Zegras signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract with Anaheim on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

With Zegras' contract dispute over, he should report to training camp in the coming days to prepare for the 2023-24 campaign. The 22-year-old forward racked up 49 goals and 139 points in 180 games during his entry-level contract. Zegras is slated to play on the first line and the top power-play unit this season.