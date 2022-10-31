Zegras scored two goals, including the game winner, in Anaheim's 4-3 overtime victory against Toronto on Sunday.

With Anaheim down 3-1 in the third period, Troy Terry picked the puck off Toronto's Mitch Marner and quickly passed it to Zegres, who netted a backhanded on a breakaway at 7:24 of the third period. The helped shift the momentum of this game. Zegras then completed the comeback by netting the overtime winner. He improved to six goals and seven points in nine games this season, including four goals in his last four games.