Zegras scored the opening goal and took five shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win against Boston.

Zegras' tally was the first of two that Anaheim put away in the first period. He remained active on the ice all night, taking four other shots across the 19 minutes he skated. The 23-year-old forward is up to seven goals, 16 points and 67 shots across 33 games this season. After he missed the majority of December and January with a torn meniscus in his right knee, Zegras has six points over his last nine appearances. While he is still trying to recapture the momentum he had from the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, the ninth overall selection from 2019 has shown steady offensive output since his return from injury. Zegras' potential gives him solid value in fantasy.