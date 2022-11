Zegras recorded two assists in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Zegras extended his point streak to four games when he set up a Max Comtois goal in the first period. In the third, Zegras helped out on Adam Henrique's game-tying tally to help force overtime. Zegras has continued to impress early in 2022-23 -- he's up to seven goals, five assists, 27 shots on net, 11 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 12 contests.