Zegras scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Zegras opened the scoring at 2:04 of the first period and set up a Jackson LaCombe goal later in the frame. This was Zegras' second multi-point effort over the last six contests, a span in which he has three goals, four helpers and 14 shots. For the season, the talented 24-year-old is up to 10 goals, 28 points, 91 shots on net, 38 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 49 outings. It's not quite the 60-point level he was establishing himself out earlier in his career, but Zegras' recent play has been as close to that as he has been since 2022-23.