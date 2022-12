Zegras recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

Zegras picked up an assist on a first-period power play, setting up Troy Terry with a deflection to open the scoring. Zegras would add his second helper just 28 seconds later, setting up John Klingberg after an impressive stick-handling display. Zegras has been productive this season despite Anaheim's struggles. The 21-year-old center now has 10 goals and 15 assists in 31 games.