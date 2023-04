Zegras posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

This was Zegras' second helper over the last three games. The 22-year-old has hit a bit of a rut lately, with no goals and three assists over his last nine outings. Despite the slowdown on offense, he's now matched his point total from last season at 61. The center has 22 goals, 39 assists, 179 shots on net, 16 power-play points, 70 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 78 contests.