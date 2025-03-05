Zegras logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Zegras was suspended three games after interfering with the Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen in a contest Feb. 23. The 23-year-old Zegras was eligible to return Tuesday and did so in a top-six role, helping out on an Alex Killorn tally in the third period. Zegras has seven points over his last 11 outings. He's far from the only Duck to find momentum on offense recently. While he has a modest 17 points across 35 appearances for the season, along with 71 shots on net and a minus-5 rating, he's worth a look for fantasy managers in need of depth scoring.