Zegras scored twice on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Zegras tallied 20 seconds into the game and added another goal in the third period, but he was the only Duck to solve Alex Lyon. The 22-year-old Zegras continues to get comfortable now that he's healthy again, racking up three goals and two assists over his last seven games. For the season, he's at seven points, 49 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 19 appearances.