Zegras scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Zegras struck at 14:30 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2 with his first NHL goal. The ninth overall pick from 2019 is up to four points, 21 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 11 contests. Zegras entered Thursday averaging 15:10 per game, but he only played 12:19 in this contest.