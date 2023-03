Zegras netted a goal in Anaheim's 7-4 victory over Columbus on Friday.

Zegras has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last eight outings, contributing three goals and eight points in that span. His latest marker came early in the first period to open the scoring. Through 69 contests in 2022-23, Zegras has supplied 22 goals and 58 points. That puts the 21-year-old just one goal and three points shy of his 2021-22 totals, which he recorded in 75 games.