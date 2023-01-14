Zegras scored a power-play goal on three shots but went minus-4 in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Zegras took a minus-4 rating for the second straight game, but he at least produced something to offset it Friday after going scoreless Wednesday versus the Oilers. The 21-year-old has scored in three of the last four games, and he's picked up seven points over his last eight outings. For the season, he's up to 13 tallies, 32 points, a minus-24 rating, 104 shots on net, 42 PIM and 29 hits through 43 appearances.